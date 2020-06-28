At least two people were killed and four others injured after a gunman drove his vehicle into a Northern California Walmart distribution centre before opening fire on workers on Saturday, according to the report.

The gunman carrying an “AR-type weapon” was reportedly shot by police after ramming his vehicle into the facility in the town of in Red Bluff, 120 miles north of state capital Sacramento, The Sacramento Bee newspaper reported.

The witnesses report said that after the vehicle caught fire, the man began shooting at workers.

The victims were taken to the St. Elizabeth Community Hospital.

The ordeal was over in less than 45 minutes after officers shot the suspect, according to radio communications.

The shooting took place with about 200 workers inside the facility, some of whom locked themselves in a room, employees at the centre told local media.

In February, one person was dead and five others injured in a southern California shooting on a bus headed from Los Angeles to the Bay Area.

Last year, in November, five members of a family, including three children, were dead in a shooting incident at a residence in Southern California.

At least four people were killed and several others injured after a shooter opened fire at a major food festival in California in the same year.