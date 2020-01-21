At least two people were killed and many injured in a shooting outside a bar in the US city of Kansas, according to police on Monday.

The shooting took place late on Sunday as people lined up outside the bar, the Kansas City police said on its Twitter account.

Three of whom were in critical condition, police said.

During a news conference, Lucas said, “We’re here today because something happened last night that marred what was an exciting night, a euphoric night for the people of Kansas City”.

Kansas City Police Chief Richard Smith said his department was already on high alert when the shooting broke out with extra police assigned to overtime shifts in anticipation of Sunday’s NFL game and the spontaneous celebrations that broke out afterwards across the city. The Chiefs clinched a spot in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1970.

According to police, a line had formed to get into the bar when the suspect started shooting into the line of people.

Lucas said the city’s Regulated Industries Division will begin investigating the club on Tuesday to determine if the business has become a public nuisance. Depending on the investigation, he said the club owner could face a fine or be forced to close.

Last week, at least four people were killed and one more injured during a shooting at a private residence in the US state of Utah.

Last year, four people were injured in a shooting in San Antonio, a city in the US state of Texas.

In November, Mexico government had said that it helped ten Mexican citizens to sue Walmart over the shooting at a store in the US border town of El Paso, Texas, that left eight Mexicans dead and eight others wounded.

Earlier in September, Walmart halted sales of ammunition for handguns and some military-style rifles.

The world’s biggest retailer, Arkansas-based Walmart has more than 4,700 stores across America, many in conservative regions where political opposition to gun control is strong.

Earlier in August, at least 20 people were killed and many injured in a mass shooting at the Walmart store in the US city of El Paso.

The massacre happened at a Walmart store near the Cielo Vista Mall, a few miles from the US-Mexico border.