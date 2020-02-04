At least two people were killed and another injured in a shooting at a university campus in northern Texas, according to police on Monday.

The shooting took place in a residence hall at the Texas A&M University-Commerce, about 480 km north of state capital Houston, police further said.

The officers have been stationed throughout the campus, and the residence hall and its surrounding areas were still blocked off “due to the ongoing investigation”, police added.

No arrests have been made so far.

Texas A&M University-Commerce is the third-largest institution in the Texas A&M University System, with an enrollment of over 12,000 students.

On January 21, two people were killed and many injured in a shooting outside a bar in the US city of Kansas.

Last year, four people were injured in a shooting in San Antonio, a city in the US state of Texas.

Mexico government had said that it helped ten Mexican citizens to sue Walmart over the shooting at a store in the US border town of El Paso, Texas, that left eight Mexicans dead and eight others wounded.

Walmart halted sales of ammunition for handguns and some military-style rifles in September, last year.

The world’s biggest retailer, Arkansas-based Walmart has more than 4,700 stores across America, many in conservative regions where political opposition to gun control is strong.

In August, at least 20 people were killed and many injured in a mass shooting at the Walmart store in the US city of El Paso.

The massacre happened at a Walmart store near the Cielo Vista Mall, a few miles from the US-Mexico border.