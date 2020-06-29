An ongoing gun and grenade attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi has killed at least two civilians and injured three, according to a Geo News report.

Four militants had stormed the PSX building and opened indiscriminate fire, the report said.

Police said three of the four terrorists have been killed while one remains inside the building.

Militants launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the building and stormed the building after firing indiscriminately.

A police officer and the security guard stationed outside the Pakistan Stock Exchange building were among the wounded. The surrounding areas have been sealed by police and Rangers personnel.

People inside the PSX building were being evacuated from the backdoor.

“An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange,” said Abid Ali Habib, Director of the PSX.

“They made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone.”

Sindh province Governor Imran Ismail condemned the incident.

“Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs,” he said on Twitter.

