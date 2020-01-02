At least 19 people were killed and thousands of people to flee their homes after heavy rains inundated both residential and commercial areas across the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, according to the government on Thursday.

The Social Affairs Ministry confirmed the toll, saying that it was trying to ascertain the deaths of two more people in the floods and landslides which occurred after the heavy rains that started on Tuesday and continued into the early hours of Wednesday, The Jakarta Post reported.

According to ministry, seven victims, ranging from five to 60 years old, had been swept away by floodwaters in Kampung Sinar Harapan, Harkat Jaya village, Sukajaya district.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has prioritized several areas in East Jakarta for evacuation, including Cawang, Kayu Putih and Cakung.

On Wednesday, the Governor said more than 19,000 people had fled their homes.

Anies said there were 3,535 people at temporary shelters in West Jakarta, 888 in North Jakarta and 310 in Central Jakarta.

In 2019, Indonesia’s flash flood and landslides claimed 26 lives.

More than 3,000 people have been evacuated and at least 46 are being treated at local hospitals and health clinics. The floods also damaged houses, government buildings, schools and bridges.

Landslides and flooding are common in Indonesia, especially during the monsoon season between October and April when rain lashes the vast tropical archipelago.

Earlier, flash floods and landslides killed at least 22 people in several districts across Sumatra island.