At least 19 people were injured in 13 separate shooting incidents across New York City on Saturday, according to the police

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said that it was investigating the 13 separate shootings since midnight, with six in the borough of the Bronx, two in Queens, four in Brooklyn and one in Manhattan.

At least one of the injured is in critical condition. The victims’ ages ranged from 16 to 47, the Department said.

Other details, including possible motives, were not provided by the NYPD.

The incidents took place on the first weekend since the NYPD disbanded its undercover anti-crime unit.

On June 15, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the department would immediately transition some 600 plainclothes anti-crime officers to other assignments including neighbourhood policing and detective work.

Earlier this week, the department announced citywide crime statistics for May, showing there were 100 shooting incidents, a 64 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

