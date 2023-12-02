180 killed as Israel resumes Gaza bombardment after truce with Hamas ends

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) resumed it’s bombardment of Gaza after the temporary truce with Hamas ended last morning. At least 180 people have been killed since the fighting resumed in Gaza, the Hamas-run health ministry has said.

Both Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for backing out of the deal. The US has blamed Hamas for the end of the truce even as Qatar said efforts are on to renew it.

The United Nations has said that aid trucks that were allowed to enter Gaza as part of the deal have stopped reaching the war-torn Strip after the truce ended.

The Iron Dom – Israel’s famed missile defence system – was back in action after Hamas fired rockets at Israel.

Meanwhile, IDF planes dropped leaflets warning Gazans that east of Khana Younis and Salah al-din were dangerous and urged them to take shelter near the Egyptian border.

Earlier on Thursday, eight Israeli hostages were released by Hamas on the last day of the temporary truce agreement with Israel.

According to Israeli media reports, Israel had insisted Hamas release all children and civilian women held hostage by the terror group within the framework of the current truce deal. However, Hamas didn’t agree and more than 20 women are still believed to be in its captivity.

Hamas militants took about 240 hostages, including children, women and elderly, during their brutal October 7 attack that also saw some 1,200 Israelis massacred.