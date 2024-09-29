17 people killed in mass shooting in South Africa

South African police have launched a manhunt after 17 people were shot and killed in the Eastern Cape Province, authorities on Saturday.

The Eastern Cape provincial government confirmed in a statement that the “catastrophic incident” occurred in the town of Lusikisiki in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“In one house, 13 people were killed which include 12 women and one man. In another homestead, four people were also killed,” said Athlenda Mathe, the national spokesperson of the South African Police Service (SAPS), in a separate statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The eighteenth victim is in a critical condition in hospital. In total 15 women and two men were killed,” said Mathe. “The South African Police Service has launched an extensive search to bring those responsible for these brutal killings to justice. We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our communities.”

In addition, the spokesperson told Xinhua that “police have deployed forensic experts and a team of detectives to collect evidence which will assist in cracking the case”.

In the provincial government’s statement, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane condemned the “senseless acts of violence in the strongest possible terms” in the incident.

“The loss of life on this scale is a devastating blow to our province, and we mourn the passing of these innocent lives. We stand in solidarity with the families and communities affected. The brutal and senseless killing of innocent people is a heinous act that has no place in our society,” said Mabuyane. “We call on all Eastern Cape residents to stand together in condemning violence and work towards creating a safer, more peaceful province.”