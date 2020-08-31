At least 163 people have been killed and 101 others injured in separate incidents triggered by the torrential monsoon rains in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a report.

Sharing the data of casualties from June 15 to August 30 on its website on Sunday, the NDMA said that rescue and relief operations were continuing in the affected areas by government departments, Army and non-governmental organizations, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sindh province was the worst hit where 61 people were killed and 22 others injured, the NDMA said, adding that 59 houses were also damaged in the heavy downpour.

Provincial capital Karachi was worst-hit in the rains where urban flooding brought life to a standstill.

According to local media reports, 90 per cent of commercial activities were halted due to the heavy rains that were still lashing the city.

A total of 48 people died and 44 others injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the NDMA said.

The NDMA has provided tents, food items, blankets, mosquito nets, among others, in the affected areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more torrential rains in parts of the country on Monday and issued warning of urban flooding in some cities including Karachi.

The monsoon winds are the major source of downpour in the country during the months of July-September.

Rains cause destruction in the country almost every year, inundating low-lying areas and sweeping away houses located near river banks.

This year, the meteorological department forecast more than usual rains during the ongoing season, and concerned departments have issued advisories for the general public to take self-precautionary measures.