16 killed in truck accident in Indonesia’s West Papua

At least 16 people were killed and six others seriously injured in a truck accident in Indonesia’s eastern province of West Papua on Wednesday, said Muhammad Khairul Basyar, a press officer at the search and rescue office in Manokwari district of the province.

The incident occurred at about 3 a.m. local time when the truck carrying 29 people was passing a downhill road in Minyambouw sub-district of Pengunungan Arfak district, the officer said.

“The truck hit a hill at the side of the road, 13 people died on the scene and three others were dead in a hospital, six others sustained serious wounds,” Xinhua news agency reported citing Khairul.

Seven others survived the accident, according to the officer.