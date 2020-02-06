At least 14 people were injured, including one in critical condition, on Thursday after a car rammed onto pedestrians in the Israeli city of Jerusalem, according to the police.

The incident took place at about 2 am near Jerusalem’s First Station, a popular entertainment hub, The Times of Israel said in a report.

The police said the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene and “a large force of officers were carrying out searches”.

Among the injured was a “youth in his 20s who was a serious condition, unconscious and suffering major trauma”, according to the medics.

The incident comes amid a rise in tensions following the release of US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, which has already been rejected by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

On January 28, President Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, envisaging a two-state solution but keeping Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital.

During the Arab League emergency meeting held in Cairo, foreign ministers said, “Rejection of the US-Israeli Deal of the Century comes as it does not fulfil the minimum rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people”.

The meeting of the Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers was attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit.

The Palestinians have already rejected the proposal, accusing Trump of being biased in favour of Israel as he has adopted policies that bolster Israel at their expense.