At least 13 people were killed and several others injured on Monday after a three bus crashed on Pachua highway in central Mexico.

The accident occurred when the driver of a bus travelling north attempted to pass by driving on the shoulder. The vehicle slammed into the back of another bus that had stopped for passengers. The second bus then crashed into another that was stationary in front of it.

According to Mexico state’s prosecutor’s office, the latest two victims of the accident died in the hospital.

The crash took place in the early hours of Monday on a stretch of highway near Ecatepec, a town in the State of Mexico, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to officials, 11 people died on the scene, including a three-year-old boy.

Ecatepec firefighters and Civil Protection officials arrived on the scene along with five paramedics units to tend to the injured and remove the dead from the wreckage.

A total of 29 people were injured, 19 men and 10 women, according to Alejandro Gomez, the attorney general of the State of Mexico.

All three bus drivers fled the scene of the accident, but authorities have captured one of them, said Gomez.

Of the injured, 16 are reported to be in stable condition.

In May, at least 23 people were dead after a bus carrying Catholic pilgrims hit a cargo truck and erupted in flames in southeast Mexico.