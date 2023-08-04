13 injured after train derails in New York City

At least 13 people were injured after a passenger train derailed in New York City, authorities said.

A Long Island Rail Road train was heading toward Hempstead when it derailed east of Jamaica Station at 175th Street and 95th Avenue, in the city’s Queens borough, at around 11.12 a.m. on Thursday, according to a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) official.

All eight cars of the train derailed, Xinhua news agency quoted MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber as saying at a press briefing later in the evening.

Advertisement

Those hurt suffered leg and back injuries. None of them were considered critical.

Video footage showed firefighters on the scene transferring passengers from the derailed train to a rescue train, with a small platform connecting the two.

“Our top priority is ensuring all passengers and railroad workers are safe and that train service resumes as quickly as possible,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately known.

MTA Officials said that service disruptions would likely continue until Friday morning.