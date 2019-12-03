At least 19 people were dead in an airstrike by the Syrian army and its Russian allies on the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, the last stronghold of the armed opposition to President Bashar al-Assad, according to reports.

At least 13 civilians were killed in airstrikes by the Syrian army on a popular market in Maarat al-Nauman, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Maarat al-Nauman has been targeted on several occasions since mid-November by the Syrian military with a motive to gain territory in the southern portion of Idlib, Efe news reported.

A Russian attack on Idlib’s central prison left three dead — a woman and her two children who were visiting the facility, according to the UK-based NGO, which has a wide network of collaborators on the ground.

In the Russian attack, 17 people were injured, while an unknown number of inmates managed to escape.

One civilian was killed in an attack on the city of Saraqib, according to the source.

Since the army resumed the military operation mid-November, it has seized several areas, while launching nearly daily bombardments with the support of Moscow.

The Organisation for the Liberation of the Levant, which controls most of Idlib, is considered to be a “terrorist” organization and is the main target of both the Syrian and Russian governments.

In August this year, at least 40 civilians were killed and dozens injured in airstrikes by the US-led coalition on neighbourhoods in Raqqa city of Syria.

However, the operation was suspended after a ceasefire was implemented.

