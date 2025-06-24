12-day war between Israel, Iran ends as Trump-brokered ceasefire comes into effect

Iran fired its final round of ballistic missiles at the Israeli city of Beersheba before a ceasefire, brokered by US President Donald Trump, came into effect on Tuesday. The agreement brought an end to the “12-Day War” between Iran and Israel that had threatened to spiral into a broader conflict in the Middle East.

In a dramatic escalation ahead of the ceasefire agreement, Iran attacked a US military base in Qatar, retaliating for American airstrikes on three of its nuclear facilities a day earlier. However, Qatar said that the attack was thwarted and that Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted.

As tensions soared and the region held its breath over the American response, Trump downplayed the Iranian strike, dismissing it as “weak” and signaling his preference for peace.

Soon after, he announced a ceasefire, claiming both Israel and Iran had approached him seeking peace.

“Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, “PEACE!” I knew the time was NOW. The World, and the Middle East, are the real WINNERS! Both Nations will see tremendous LOVE, PEACE, AND PROSPERITY in their futures. They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH. The future for Israel & Iran is UNLIMITED, & filled with great PROMISE. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!” he said in a social media post.

Sharing further details about the agreement, he stated: “It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL.”

He later credited the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities for ending what he said would be remembered as a “12-Day War” between Israel and Iran.

“We couldn’t have made today’s “deal” without the talent and courage of our great B-2 pilots, and all of those associated with that operation. In a certain and very ironic way, that perfect “hit,” late in the evening, brought everyone together, and the deal was made!!!” he added.

Israeli government also confirmed the ceasefire but warned it “will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.”

In an official statement, the Israeli government said that it agreed to Trump’s ceasefire proposal after achieving the objectives of its attack on Iran.

“Israel has removed a dual immediate existential threat – both in the nuclear and ballistic missile fields,” the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said on Israel.

“The IDF achieved full air control over Tehran’s skies, inflicted severe damage on the military leadership, and destroyed dozens of central Iranian government targets,” it said.

Israel said that a senior Iranian nuclear scientist was assassinated and hundreds of Basij operatives were eliminated in its strikes on Monday.

“Even in the past day, the IDF dealt major blows to regime targets in the heart of Tehran, eliminated hundreds of Basij operatives, the regime’s oppression apparatus, and assassinated another senior nuclear scientist,” the statement said.

Israel thanked the United States and its President Trump for their “support and participation in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat.”