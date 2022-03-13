12 ballistic missiles hit Iraq’s Kurdish region

Twelve ballistic missiles on Sunday struck Erbil, capital of Iraq’s Kurdish region, authorities said.

At 1 a.m., “12 long-range ballistic missiles were fired from the east outside the Iraqi borders towards the new building of the US Consulate in Erbil and surrounding residential areas, as well as near the building of Kurdistan 24 TV Channel”, Xinhua news agency quoted the region’s Interior Ministry as saying in a statement.

The attack resulted in the wounding of a civilian, along with damage to several buildings, the statement said, adding that the Kurdish security forces are investigating the incident, with more details to be released later.

Meanwhile, a statement by the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command confirmed the attacks on Erbil, saying that “their perpetrators will receive their just punishment”.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the relatively peaceful Kurdistan region.

US forces stationed at Erbil’s international airport complex have in the past come under fire from rockets and booby-trapped drones by unknown militias.