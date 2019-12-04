At least 11 people were killed while hundreds of thousands were evacuated as typhoon Kammuri pounded large parts of Philippines, bringing heavy rains and high-velocity winds and damaging a number of properties, according to officials on Wednesday.

he National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said some 114,552 families or 458,020 persons were being aided in evacuation centers after they fled their homes over fears of flooding and landslide

On Tuesday, Hurricane Kammuri lashed the Philippines with fierce winds and heavy rain, as tons of hundreds took refuge in shelters and the capital Manila ready to close down its worldwide airport over security considerations.

According to sources from the council, five fatalities were recorded in the Bicol region (east), five others died in the Mimaropa region (west) and one more died in the city of Ormoc (centre).

The typhoon, called Tisoy in the Philippines has damaged at least 38 building, a dozen power lines, 12 roads and eight bridges NDRRMC said.

Forecasters said Kammuri remained strong, with sustained winds of up to 155 kilometres per hour, and maximum gusts of 235 kph as it tracked northwest.

The managers of Manila’s Ninoy Aquino Worldwide Airport mentioned operations had been anticipated to halt at 11 am (zero300 GMT) as a precaution in opposition to excessive winds.

According to disaster officials, about 340, 000 people had been evacuated from their homes in the central Bicol region.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, killing hundreds and putting people in disaster-prone areas in a state of constant poverty.

The country’s deadliest cyclone on record was Super Typhoon Haiyan, which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.