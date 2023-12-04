11 dead, 12 missing after Indonesia’s Mount Marapi erupts

Eleven climbers were killed and more than 12 are reported missing after Indonesia’s Mount Marapi erupted, local officials have said, Al Jazeera reported on Monday

When the volcano in West Sumatra erupted on Sunday, as many as 75 people were in the area, as per the authorities.

Head of the Padang Search and Rescue Agency, Abdul Malik said: “There are 26 people who have not been evacuated, we have found 14 of them, three were found alive and 11 were found dead.”

Video footage of Sunday’s eruption showed a huge cloud of volcanic ash spread across the sky and cars and roads covered with debris. A minor eruption on Monday forced rescue workers to suspend their operations, according to Al Jazeera.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific’s so-called “Ring of Fire” and has 127 active volcanoes, according to the country’s volcanology agency, including the 2,891-metre (about 9,500 ft) Mount Marapi.