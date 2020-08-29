At least 106 people were killed and 52 others injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan, according to the country’s disaster management authority.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a report that Sindh province was the worst-hit where 24 houses were also damaged.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told the media on Friday that 80 people were killed in in the province with 47 fatalities recorded in capital Karachi alone.

A total of 29 people were killed, and a same number of others injured with 196 houses destroyed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the NDMA said.

The rains caused a disastrous situation in Balochistan province where scores were left homeless after their houses were swept away by flash floods triggered off by lashing rains.

In Punjab province, the Gilgit-Baltistan region and Pakistan occupied Kashmir, 12, 10 and six people were killed, respectively.

About seven people were also injured in the areas, the authority said.

On Thursday, at least 19 people were killed in various rain-related incidents in Karachi, as the Pakistani city recorded its highest downpour in a day since 1967,

The monsoon winds are the major source of downpour in the country during the months of July-September.

This year, the meteorological department forecasted more than usual rains during the ongoing season, and the concerned departments issued advisories for the general public to take self-precautionary measures.

Earlier this month, 64 people were dead across Pakistan due to the heavy monsoon rains currently lashing the country.

Hundreds of Pakistan Army troops earlier backed by helicopters had to rush to affected areas to assist the local rescue and relief services having inadequate resources and expertise to cope with the current emergency situation.

Last year, at least 27 people were killed and many suffered injuries due to heavy rains that wreaked havoc in several areas in Pakistan’s Sindh.

In 2017, 24 people had lost their lives in heavy monsoon rains that wreaked havoc in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi.

(With inputs from agency)