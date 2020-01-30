At least 10 terrorists were killed after security forces conducted two operations in different areas of Pakistan, according to report on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a security official seeking anonymity that said, two soldiers also lost their lives in one of the two operations.

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the presence of terrorists in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan tribal district in the country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The operation concluded successfully in which five terrorists were killed, but two security personnel also lost their lives, the official added.

According to local reports, security forces also conducted another operation against terrorists in Buleida area of Kech district of southwest Balochistan province and killed five militants inside a compound.

Last year, in October, 8 terrorists were reportedly killed along with 16 Pakistani soldiers as the Indian Army launched artillery strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

The foreign official alleged that the Indian forces have been continuously targeting the civilian populated area with artillery fire, heavy calibre mortars and automatic weapons.

Till October 10 this year, Pakistan has violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir for 2,310 times. As per the Army, 147 terrorists have been killed till October 10 in various operations in the hinterland and the LoC.