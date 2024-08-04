10 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza City, said Palestinian security and medical sources.

An Israeli jet bombed with one missile a school housing displaced people in Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, north of Gaza City, Palestinian security sources told Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

The bombing killed 10 people and injured dozens of others, and the number of victims is expected to increase, Palestinian medical sources said.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Saturday that it targeted a Hamas command and control complex that was used to produce weapons and was previously used as a school in Gaza City, Xinhua news agency reported.

The complex was used as a “hideout for Hamas terrorists, and planning was carried out inside this complex to commit terrorist attacks against Israel,” the statement added.

In addition, the Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 39,550, with 91,280 others wounded, the Hamas-run health authorities said in a press statement on Saturday.