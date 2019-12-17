At least ten civilians, including three children, were dead in a landmine explosion in Afghanistan’s Khost province on Tuesday, according to a police spokesman.

“The explosion occurred at around 5 am in Ali Shir district after a vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device (IED), causing the casualties,” the spokesman told Xinhua news agency.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack so far.

Two women and three children were among the victims, the spokesman further said.

Earlier in November, at least nine schoolchildren were killed after a mine exploded in the northeastern province of Afghanistan.

In May, a landmine killed seven children and wounded two more in the southern province of Ghazni.

Last month, the United Nations released a report saying an “unprecedented” number of civilians were killed or wounded in Afghanistan from July to September this year.

Earlier, seven children were killed and many wounded in the eastern province of Laghman after a mortar shell exploded while they were playing with it.

The Taliban often uses roadside bombs and landmines to target Afghan security forces, but the lethal weapons also inflict casualties on civilians.