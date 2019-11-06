At least ten civilians were killed after an attack took place in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo that blamed on an Islamist-rooted armed group based in Uganda, according to a local official on Wednesday.

Members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) crossed the border from Uganda late on Tuesday, and “killed 10 civilians, some with knives and others with firearms,” Donat Kibwana, a local administrator in the restive Beni region, told AFP.

Earlier in August, two people were killed and 24 reportedly missing after a militia attack overnight on a town in the volatile east of DR Congo.

It has been accused of killing several hundred civilians over the past three-and-a-half years.

The militia group, created by Muslim radicals to oppose of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, has been present in North Kivu since 1995.

Hundreds of civilians in Beni have died at the hands of militiamen since 2014.

The attacks are typically blamed on a shadowy Islamist-rooted group called Allied Democratic Forces or ADF, which was forced out of Uganda in the mid-1990s.

(With inputs from AFP)