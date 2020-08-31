At least one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting outside a restaurant in Chicago, according to a local police.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 1.50 p.m. in an outdoor tent at the Lumes Pancake House, a media report said.

One of the people shot, who was the “targeted individual”, died from injuries, Chicago Tribune quoted the city police as saying.

The five others have been transported to local hospitals.

“He was dining outdoors under a tent when a white-coloured SUV drove up and fired shots striking him,” the police said in a preliminary statement.

Last month, at least 14 people were injured in connection with a shooting outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side.

Late June, at least 104 people were shot in Chicago, of which 14 had died, over the Father’s Day weekend.

In May, 10 people were killed, including a 16-year-old boy, and several others injured in shooting in Chicago over the Memorial Day weekend.

At least 59 people were shot in Chicago over the holiday weekend that left 11 people dead in 2016.