The COVID-19 pandemic, which doesn’t seem like it is going to end anytime soon, is still wreaking havoc in many countries. And now a new study of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that about 35 per cent of all Americans have been infected with Covid-19 over the past year.

The current US population is about 330 million, according to the US Census Bureau website. The number of people who were infected with Covid-19, estimated by the CDC, is about 35 per cent of the total US population, or a little more than one in three people.

Of those infected, nearly 50 per cent are between the ages of 18 and 49, and 23 per cent are 17 or younger. As for hospitalizations, about 47 per cent are estimated to be 65 and older, according to the CDC.

More than 62 million Covid-19 cases and over 1.5 million deaths have been reported in the region of the Americas, combining North, South and Central America, in the last 15 months, a representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

“At this moment, most of the countries in South America … are reporting increasing trends … And in many of these countries, ICUs (intensive care units) are overwhelmed with severe patients,” Sylvain Aldighieri, Deputy Director of the Pan American Health Organization, WHO’s Regional Office for the Americas, told a virtual press conference on Friday.

According to the latest WHO statistics, the Americas currently tops all six WHO regions in both cumulative Covid-19 infections and deaths, accounting for over 40 percent of global confirmed cases and more than 47 percent of global deaths, the Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

The WHO said on Wednesday that 1.4 million new cases were found in the Americas last week. Brazil reported the highest number of deaths in the region, with 17,667 new deaths in the past week.

