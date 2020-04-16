Four policemen were arrested after they resorted to aerial firing in Karachi which resulted in the death of a woman while trying to control a mob during ration distribution amid a lockdown in the city, according to an official.

On Wednesday, a Station House Officer (SHO) said that a scuffle broke out between volunteers of two welfare organisations who had arranged the ration distribution drive in the city’s Nishter Basti area on Tuesday without informing the district administration, Dawn news reported.

Police arrived to control the situation and the four officials resorted to aerial firing after they were pushed by the crowd.

One bullet hit a woman, who was standing by a window in her house.

According to the police, she sustained a head wound and was taken to a private hospital where she passed away.

However, senior Superintendent of Police (East) Tanveer Alam told the media that the victim’s family has decided not to file a complaint.

The policemen were arrested on Wednesday.

