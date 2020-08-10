One person was killed and 20 others were injured in a shooting in a Washington D.C., according to authorities.

The shooting took place at around 1 a.m. on Sunday at a residential neighbourhood in the U.S. capital, reports Xinhua news agency.

The victim was identified as the 17-year-old Christopher Brown, his family confirmed to CBS Washington D.C. affiliate WUSA-TV.

At least nine people were taken to nearby hospitals after the shooting, a police spokesman said.

A witness told local media that the incident took place at a birthday party.

No further details were immediately available.