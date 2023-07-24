Who were Nakka Venkatesh, Poluri Sai? Actor Suriya’s fans die of electrocution on his birthday

On Sunday, actor Suriya celebrated his birthday amidst the excitement of his fans, but tragically, the day ended in sorrow for two young enthusiasts. Nakka Venkatesh and Poluri Sai, ardent admirers of the star, lost their lives due to a fatal accident while putting up a banner of their beloved actor in Andhra Pradesh. As the news of their untimely demise spread, their families and friends are left to grieve the loss of these two promising souls.

The incident took place in Mopulavaripalem village of Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh, where Nakka Venkatesh and Poluri Sai, both second-year students at a private degree college in Narasaraopet, resided. According to the police, the tragic accident occurred when an iron rod used to install the flex banner accidentally came into contact with an overhead electric wire, resulting in immediate electrocution of the two young men.

The bodies of Nakka Venkatesh and Poluri Sai were quickly sent for postmortem to the Narasaraopet government hospital, as the community grappled with the shocking news of their demise.

In the wake of the incident, one of the victim’s family members, Ananya, the sister of Poluri Sai, expressed her grief and anguish. She placed blame on her brother’s college, holding them responsible for the unfortunate accident. Ananya asserted that they had trusted the college’s assurances of ensuring the safety and well-being of their students, but this tragic event raises questions about the college’s monitoring and protective measures, particularly in the hostel where the students reside.

As the police investigated the incident, they confirmed that the electrocution occurred due to the flex banner’s iron rod inadvertently coming into contact with the overhead electric wire. The accident happened so suddenly and unexpectedly that there was no time for any intervention to prevent the devastating outcome.

The loss of Nakka Venkatesh and Poluri Sai has cast a pall of sadness over the Palnadu district, leaving everyone in shock and sorrow.