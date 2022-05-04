Ace director Bala’s film all set to enter the next Stage

The makers of the film declared that Ace Director of south film industry, Bala’s film featuring actor Suriya in the lead role, is all set to enter the next stage.

The film has tentatively been titled Suriya 41. It is being produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. It’s 19th production, has raised a lot of positive conjectures, since, actor Suriya and director Bala are working together after a gap of almost 18 years.

On Wednesday, the production house announced that the first schedule of the film, that lasted for 34 days, has been completed and the second schedule of 15 days is all set to begin in June this year. The first schedule of the film was shot in Kanyakumari, the second schedule is said to be shot in Goa.

One of the top heroines of tollywood industry, Krithi Shetty, is playing the female lead protagonist, opposite Suriya in this film and actress Mamitha will make her debut as the second female lead with this film.

The film is being made on a big budget, and is being cinematographed by Balasubramaniam and music will be given by by G V Prakash. Art direction team is going to be lead by Maya Pandi and editing will be done by Sathish Surya.