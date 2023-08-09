Who were Garon and Francisco Maia? Brazilian man drinks beer and son flies a plane. Both die

A video clip has emerged on social media depicting a Brazilian man engaging in the consumption of alcohol while allowing his 11-year-old son to pilot his private aircraft. This video is believed to have been captured just moments before a fatal crash claimed the lives of both the father and son. The individuals in question were Garon Maia and his son Francisco Maia. Let’s delve into their story.

Garon Maia, aged 42, along with his 11-year-old son Francisco, met a tragic end when their private plane descended into the rainforest in western Brazil on July 29.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash through the efforts of the Research Center for the Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents.

In accordance with Brazilian aviation regulations, individuals must be of legal age (over 18), possess a high school diploma, and be officially registered with the National Civil Aviation Agency to operate an aircraft.

Garon, who pursued a career as a researcher, had a distinct passion for exploration and venturesome experiences.

The heart-wrenching video captures Maia, situated in the co-pilot seat, taking a swig from a beer container while his young son guides the controls of the £900k twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58.

Tragedy further struck the family as reports emerged that Maia’s wife, Ana Pridonik, took her own life a mere few hours after the funeral of her husband and stepson on August 1.

Brazilian law enforcement is actively probing the extent to which the father’s actions might have played a role in the catastrophic nosedive of the aircraft.

Although the exact timing of the beer-drinking video remains unclear, it offers a haunting glimpse into a fateful flight, with the son at the helm and the father by his side.

A farm worker recounted, “The plane crashed very close to the plowed land, he didn’t have time to land,” detailing the tragic sequence of events to Brazilian news outlet G1.

Rescue teams toiled tirelessly in their search, eventually locating the bodies on July 30 after a relentless effort.

Initial investigations into the crash indicate that Maia had embarked on his journey from their ranch in Nova Conquista, making a refueling stop at an airfield. Allegedly, he had planned to fly his son over a thousand miles to reunite with his mother in Campo Grande.