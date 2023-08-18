Who was Suvil Susvirkar? Auto journalist dies in road accident in HP

Suvil Susvirkar, a well-known auto journalist, died in a car accident on Wednesday. The report comes from a statement from TVS Motor Company. The tragedy happened on the way to Kaza in Himachal Pradesh. The place remains severely damaged by landslides and torrential rain

He was a pass-out of Xavier Institute of Communications. At BikeWale, Suvil Susvirkar served as a principal correspondent. He was a senior correspondent at Motoroids Auto Infoservices and also worked at Motorcycle Editor for two years in Mumbai.

In a statement, TVS expressed its profound sadness over the event. They extended their sincere sympathies to his family, friends, and loved ones at this trying time of loss.

Susvirkar, according to TVS, received immediate medical attention from a physician in a mobile ambulance that was a part of the convoy.

Additional information regarding the events leading up to the accident has not been provided by TVS. The report, however, makes it appear as though the tragedy took place during a company-organized trip.

His most recent Instagram post, on August 16, featured a picture of him riding a bike in Himachal Pradesh’s Narkanda-Kalpa road.

The motorcycle community has been shocked by the news of Susvirkar’s premature death. Social media was flooded with condolences and tributes as soon as word of the mishap circulated.

“We understand the pain and grief that this tragedy has brought to the community and stand united with each other during this difficult time,” TVS said.

This tragedy strongly highlights the stark reality that even motorcyclists with seasoned skill and a strong dedication to safety remain prone to the inherent hazards of motorcycling while inquiries into the specifics continue.

May he find comfort in a better realm, still watching us as we travel the world on our bikes with a sweet grin gracing his countenance, a fellow rider beautifully expressed in a poignant homage. “May the journey that goes beyond this world bring him peace. We’ll all miss you on our trips and conversations, dear brother,” he wrote.