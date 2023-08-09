Who was Siddique Ismail? Renowned filmmaker dies of heart attack in Kochi

Renowned filmmaker Siddique Ismail, aged 68, died in Kochi on August 8, 2023, after experiencing a heart attack on August 7. He was taken to the hospital around 3 pm. But doctors could not revive him.

He had been receiving medical care at Amrita Hospital for liver-related issues for the past month. His health deteriorated on Monday, and doctors placed him on ECMO (a special life support system). He is survived by his wife, Shajitha, and three daughters, Sumaya, Sara, and Sukoon. The sad event occurred at around 9.10 p.m.

“He was put on a ventilator for respiratory failure and his condition improved with medical management. He was taken off the ventilator and was on supplemental oxygen therapy. While on treatment, he had a massive heart attack and underwent emergency angioplasty.” hospital staff informed.

According to family sources, the filmmaker’s remains will be placed at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, allowing the public to pay their respects. Subsequently, the body will be transported to his home in Kakkanad. The final rites are scheduled to take place later in the evening at the Ernakulam Central Juma Masjid.

Who is Siddique Ismail?

Siddique’s impact goes well beyond the boundaries of the Malayalam film sector. If the title “Hera Pheri” rings a bell, then you’re already acquainted with Siddique’s work. Therefore, his passing unquestionably represents a notable setback for the entirety of Indian cinema.

Siddique made his debut in the Malayalam film world as an assistant director alongside his friend Lal. In 1983, they collaborated under the guidance of esteemed filmmaker Fazil. Together, they produced several major blockbusters in the field, including notable titles like Ramji Rao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar (1990), Godfather (1991), and Vietnam Colony (1992).

In addition to his contributions to Malayalam cinema, Siddique also showcased his directorial prowess in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. Notably, he helmed the movie “Bodyguard,” featuring renowned actors Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Siddique’s final directorial endeavour was “Big Brother,” a cinematic creation that graced the screens in 2020. It had Mohanlal in the title role, alongside Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, and many others.

How much comedy is too much? If director duo Siddique and Lal hadn’t started their creative journey, people in Kerala might have thought there’s a limit to how much comedy can fit into a scene. They might have believed that too much humour all the time could make scenes less interesting and the whole movie less connected.

But, Siddique and Lal showed that when writers really understand the characters and the situations they create and know how the characters might change over time, humour can naturally come out without feeling forced.

If you recognize titles such as Hera Pheri, Arangetra Velai, Parda Hai Parda, MGR Nagaril, Dhol, Nagaradalli Nayakaru, Peddarikam, Hulchul, Pandavaru, Meesai Madhavan, Bhagam Bhag, Brahmanandam Drama Company, Sadhu Miranda, Maaro, Hitler, Krodh, Military, or Varsha, then you’re already familiar with Siddique. These movies are actually adaptations of works created by the dynamic Siddique-Lal duo in the Malayalam film realm.

Condolences: People pouring their hearts out

To Mohanlal, Director Siddique was akin to an elder brother. Mohanlal penned a heartfelt homage on social media…

“I can’t believe that my dear Siddique is no more. His ability to present stories layered with spontaneous humour made him a global favourite. This was such an unexpected loss. His films were much-awaited for their unique presentation and execution skills.

He made us cry, and laugh and gave us hope and he showed his own life as a model for others to emulate. He was soft-spoken, humble, and had no enemies. I had the fortune to act in ‘Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu’ in which he was the associate director and his last film, ‘Big Brother’. He was a big brother to me in cinema and real life. My heartfelt condolences” wrote Mohanlal.”