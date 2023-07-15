Who was Ravindra Mahajani? Marathi actor and co-star in Amitabh Bachchan’s debut film dies

The Marathi film industry mourns the loss of Ravindra Mahajani, an actor known for his remarkable performances in numerous movies. The 77-year-old actor was discovered dead inside a house in Ambi village, Maval. Having resided there alone for the past several months, Mahajani’s untimely demise has left his fans and colleagues in shock. As we remember the actor, let’s delve into the life and career of Ravindra Mahajani.

Before making his mark in the film industry, Mahajani had humble beginnings, driving taxis while auditioning for movies. He gained recognition for his work in Marathi cinema until the late 1980s, leaving behind a significant body of work.

Often referred to as “the Vinod Khanna of the Marathi film industry” due to his striking looks and personality, Mahajani had an undeniable screen presence. His resemblance to Vinod Khanna caught the attention of director N. Chandra, who wanted him to star in his 1986 film “Ankush.” However, Mahajani declined the offer.

One of Mahajani’s notable appearances was in Amitabh Bachchan’s debut film, “Saat Hindustani,” where he portrayed the role of a police inspector. The movie revolves around seven individuals striving to free Goa from Portuguese colonial rule.

Mahajani’s contribution to Marathi cinema extended beyond his acting skills. He featured in several romantic songs, such as “Ha Sagar Kinara,” “Sumbaran Gao Deva,” and “Phite Andharache Jaale.” Among his films, “Devta” remains popular among rural audiences. He delivered notable performances in movies like “Duniya Kari Salam” (1979), “Mumbai cha Fauzdar” (1984), “Zoonj” (1989), “Kalat Nakalat” (1990), and “Aaram Haram Ahe.” The latter became a major hit, while “Laxmi Chi Pavale” achieved blockbuster status. In 2015, he made a comeback with the film “Kay Rao Tumhi.”

Ravindra Mahajani leaves behind a lasting legacy and a family. He is survived by his daughter and son, Gashmeer Mahajani, who is also an actor in both television and film.

The circumstances surrounding Mahajani’s passing remain under investigation. It is suspected that he may have passed away two to three days prior, as his neighbors alerted the authorities after detecting a foul odor emanating from the premises. While the police suspect natural causes, further details will be revealed following the completion of the postmortem examination.