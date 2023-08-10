Who was Lil Tay? 14-year-Old internet sensation passes away

The Canadian Influencer, a girl named Claire Hope, who went by the name Lil Tay, became really famous on Instagram and YouTube in 2017 when she was only nine years old. She got popular for making videos of herself rapping and showing off a fancy life with expensive cars and houses. Lil Tay once called herself “the youngest show-off of the century.”

Lil Tay’s period of fame was frequently tainted by disputes, as the youthful online sensation found herself entangled in several notable conflicts. These included clashes with prominent YouTuber RiceGum and fellow social media influencer Bhad Bhabie.

On a Wednesday, the online community was taken aback by an Instagram update that conveyed the unfortunate passing of Lil Tay, a 14-year-old rapper and YouTube sensation.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain,” the statement reads. “This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock.”

Hailing from Canada, Lil Tay relocated to Los Angeles, where her journey to stardom commenced in 2018. Her initial surge to prominence was marked by the release of contentious content across Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, featuring instances of profanity, ostentatious displays of money, and even altercations.

Her digital presence garnered a substantial following, exceeding 3.4 million individuals on Instagram. Nevertheless, she has been absent from the platform for half a decade. Additionally, Lil Tay ventured into the realm of music as a rapper, asserting that she embarked on her songwriting endeavours at the tender age of seven, as reported by Metro.

In May 2018, Lil Tay engaged in a discussion regarding her contentious videos in an interview conducted by Good Morning America.

“People think it’s funny, I guess, ’cause I’m nine years old and I’ve accomplished so much. I’m the youngest flexer. I can do anything I like. If they don’t believe me, I don’t care,” she said.

In a particular video, she proudly showcased her purchase of a $200,000 sports car, even though she lacked a valid driver’s license. In another instance, while perched atop a vantage point in Beverly Hills, she confidently declared, “I hold dominion over Los Angeles.” Lil Tay was affiliated with prominent rap artists such as Chief Keef and XXXTentacion, whom she referred to as a “paternal influence” in a 2018 post on Instagram. She faced criticism for her use of a sensitive term and subsequently expressed remorse for any offence caused. In 2018, she took the spotlight in a three-part documentary series chronicling her journey to stardom, titled “Life With Lil Tay.”