Who was Lee Sang Eun, the Korean Singer found dead minutes before performance?

Minutes before her performance on stage, Korean Soprano singer and songwriter Lee Sang Eun was found dead in a bathroom by an event staffer.

46-year-old Lee was found dead at about 8:30 pm on July 6 on the third floor of the concert venue. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but had already passed away before reaching the hospital.

The singer was scheduled to perform ‘Carmina Burana’ as part of an exchange programme between England and Honam.

“It was time for Lee Sang Eun to come on stage, but she wasn’t backstage. When I looked in the bathroom, I found her lying on the floor,” the event staffer said. The police are not suspecting any foul play. However, the autopsy report has not been made public.

Lee Sang Eun was a widely known soprano singer. She had a unisex look which enchanted her to men and women alike.

She received the most recognition in Japan. She later went to America and recorded her albums there. She created English versions of her original Korean tracks and made some new English tracks.

Her stage name was Lee Tzsche. She made her debut in singing in 1988 and since then had sung 15 full length albums.

She was a pass-out from the College of Music at Seoul National University. Her love of music took her to New York where she got a master’s degree from the prestigious Mannes School of Music.

Lee Sang Eun received multiple awards which helped her get lead positions in opera musicals nationally and internationally.

Her famous albums include ‘Slow days’, ‘Begin’, ‘Endless Lay’ among many others. She won the Korean Music Awards in the ‘female musician of the year award’ category for her albums ‘Mysteruim’ in 2004 and ‘Romantopia’ in 2006. She had also bagged the Golden Disc Awards in the ‘rookie artist award’ category.