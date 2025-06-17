Who was Asha Jhaveri? Swati Snacks icon passes away, Mumbai mourns a food pioneer

Asha Jhaveri, the woman who quietly built one of Mumbai’s most loved culinary institutions, passed away on Sunday, June 15, at the age of 79.

But her story is far more than just the growth of a restaurant — it’s about family, tradition, and the power of doing simple things with great love.

Advertisement

The seeds of what would become Swati Snacks were first sown by Asha’s mother, Minakshi Jhaveri. It was not a grand business strategy then but a modest initiative by a mother to provide a good future for the children.

Advertisement

Minakshi began from a small kitchen in Tardeo serving simple, flavourful snacks that were not based on conventional Gujarati fare such as fafda or undhiyu. Her vision was simple — home food.

And, Mumbai embraced it.

When Minakshi died in 1979, a young Asha Jhaveri stepped in, determined to see her mother’s vision through. She didn’t merely keep the business running — she fostered it, gradually crafting Swati Snacks into the iconic brand it remains.

Asha knew that though the recipes were important, what really got people coming back were the feelings — the comfort, the consistency, and the hospitality.

Asha did something daring in 2000. She revamped the original restaurant with a fresh, contemporary look without sacrificing its heart. She collaborated with architect Rahul Mehrotra to bring in a modern, minimalist look — stainless steel benches, bright yellow plates, and an uncluttered, inviting space.

But Swati Snacks’ success was never about the food or the ambiance. It was Asha’s leadership that brought it to life. She treated her employees like relatives and her customers like acquaintances from childhood.

Her leadership was poised, steady, and grounded in integrity. She believed in taking the long way. Each plate that emerged from her kitchen demonstrated the same care and attention to detail as when her mother carefully crafted those early recipes.

Years went by, and Swati Snacks became an icon of Mumbai. If it was the post-college haunt, a Sunday breakfast must-go, or a preferred haunt to expose visiting guests to the flavors of Mumbai, it was a part of the city beat.

Even celebrities found solace in its unassuming charm, although it was never a destination that pursued fame.