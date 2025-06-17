Priyanka Chopra mourns the loss of her uncle, Mannara Chopra’s father

Actor Mannara Chopra is mourning the loss of her father, Advocate Raman Rai Handa, who passed away on June 16 at the age of 72. The respected Delhi High Court lawyer’s passing has deeply affected the Chopra family, including Mannara Chopra’s cousin, global star Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka took to social media to pay an emotional tribute to her late uncle. In her Instagram story, she wrote, “You will always be in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace, uncle. Om Shanti.”

The news came during what was otherwise a joyful time. Priyanka was in the middle of celebrating her mother Madhu Chopra’s birthday when the family received the news of the sudden loss.

Mannara Chopra confirmed the news through an official statement on Instagram.

“With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family,” she shared.

Raman Rai Handa’s funeral will take place on June 18 at 1 pm at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai. He is survived by his wife, Kamini, and daughters Mannara and Mitali.

Mannara, known for her roles in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, has received an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues alike. Many are sending condolences and standing by her during this difficult time.

She made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Zid’ and later built a significant fan base in the South. Recently, she appeared on the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’. Currently she features in ‘Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment’ season 2.