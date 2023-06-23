The CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, who was operating the submersible during the ill-fated Sunday dive, is married to a descendant of a couple who tragically perished in the same shipwreck that the expedition sought to explore.

In a rather shocking revelation, a report from The New York Times on Thursday revealed that, Wendy Rush, the wife of Stockton Rush, CEO of Oceangate Expeditions and pilot of the missing submersible during the Titanic wreckage visit, has a family connection to the tragic event. She is a direct descendant of Isidor and Ida Straus, a wealthy first-class couple who perished in the Titanic sinking in 1912.

Wendy is a descendant of Isidor and Ida Straus through their daughter Minnie. Minnie married Dr. Richard Weil, and their lineage includes Richard Weil Jr., former president of Macy’s New York, and Dr. Richard Weil III, Wendy Rush’s father. While Isidor’s body was found at sea after the Titanic sinking, Ida’s remains were never recovered, as documented in the New York Times archives.

Survivors of the Titanic recalled the touching account of Ida Straus, who chose to remain with her husband instead of boarding a lifeboat as the ship sank. Their poignant story, symbolizing their unwavering love, was captured in a memorable scene from the 1997 film “Titanic,” depicting the elderly couple embracing in a bed surrounded by water.

Archival records indicate that Wendy Rush is the great-great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus. Prior to the recent expedition where her husband piloted the missing Titan submersible, Rush had already participated in three previous expeditions with OceanGate to visit the Titanic wreckage site. These details shed light on her personal connection to the historic event and her involvement in exploring the remnants of the ill-fated ship.