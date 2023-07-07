Who is Victor Wembanyama, the NBA cager whose security assaulted Britney Spears?

After Britney Spears was assaulted on Wednesday in Las Vegas, the focus is on NBA player Victor Wembanyama, the man whose security officer pushed Britney and she fell on the ground. Now the question all are asking is, who is Victor Wembanyama whose security official slapped pop star Britney Spears?

The incident took place on Wednesday when Britney tried to reach out to the NBA star for a selfie and got allegedly slapped. At the time the incident took place, Britney was at celebrity hotspot “Catch” in the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Britney was there with her husband Sam Asghari.

When the incident happened Spears was tapping Wembanyama on his back. That is when Damian Smith, personnel from Wembanyama’s security pushed Britney and she fell there and then. Later though, Damian Smith had to apologise with fans making a big brouhaha about what they had just witnessed.

However, Britney went ahead and registered a complaint with the police with the Metropolitan Police Department. The perpetrator, Smith it has not come to light is the Director of Team Security for San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama plays for this team.

Who is Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama is a professional basketball player. He plays for San Antonio Spurs NBA. He is considered to be one of the best prospects in the coming times and was selected first overall by the Spurs in the 2023 NBA.

At 7 feet and 5 inches, Wembanyama can dunk the ball with a mild foot push of two inches, his long arms do the rest of the work.

Wembanyama began his professional career with Nanterre 92 of the LNB Pro in 2019. Later he got greener pastures.

Wembanyama also plays for the national team of France. 19-year-old Wembanyama’s father, Félix was an athlete from Congo and his mother was a basketball coach, both stood around six feet five inches, which is what explains his tall figure. But for now, the fans are siding with Britney more than Victor Wembanyama.