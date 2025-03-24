Karan Johar on Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’: Calls it a ‘wake-up call’ for parents

Karan Johar, known for his larger-than-life Bollywood films, is usually the one making people emotional with his storytelling, but this time, it’s Netflix’s British crime drama ‘Adolescence’ that has hit him hard.

Taking to Instagram, Johar shared a heartfelt note about the series, admitting it shook him both as a filmmaker and a father. His words reflected deep concern over the challenges of raising children in a world dominated by social media, where everything from bullying to toxic masculinity is shaping young minds in ways previous generations never faced.

KJo, who is raising twins Yash and Roohi, poured his heart out in his post, stressing that no amount of books or parenting podcasts can truly prepare anyone for raising children today.

“What you say, how you say it, what you feel, and how you express it… your habits, your behavior, your ideologies, your politics… EVERYTHING will eventually rub off on your child,” he wrote.

He praised ‘Adolescence’ for its raw portrayal of the struggles young people face, describing it as a “gut-wrenching show” that serves as a mirror to modern parenting.

“I grew up on conversations; they speak in emojis. I grew up on books; they scroll reels; I grew up on self-discovery; they are surrounded by comparisons,” he continued, adding that the digital age is creating a silent pandemic—one that many parents fail to recognize.

Beyond its thought-provoking themes, Johar also applauded the show’s technical brilliance. Directed by Philip Barantini, ‘Adolescence’ is a series of long, uninterrupted shots that add to its intensity.

The series revolves around the shocking arrest of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (played by Owen Cooper), accused of murdering a female classmate. Adding further emotional weight, actor Stephen Graham—who co-created the show—plays Jamie’s father, Eddie Miller.

Johar called the four-episode miniseries a “masterclass for parents,” emphasizing that it heightened his awareness and sense of responsibility as a father.

Since its release on March 13, ‘Adolescence’ has been receiving rave reviews, with audiences and critics praising its writing, direction, and performances.

Even UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged its impact, revealing he watched the series with his teenage children and supported the idea of screening it in schools and Parliament.