Thawarchand Gehlot, the 19th Governor of Karnataka’s office recently expressed dissatisfaction over a “breach of protocol” by AirAsia when the Governor was not allowed to board a flight to Hyderabad on July 27, citing a delay. Despite reaching the airport well before the departure time, he was not permitted to board, leading to subsequent actions taken by his office.

Taking the matter seriously, the Governor’s office has written formal complaints to both the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and AirAsia, expressing concern over the “breach of protocol” and seeking clarification on the incident. Additionally, they have also addressed the issue with the authorities of Kempegowda International Airport, bringing attention to the matter for further investigation.

Who is Thawarchand Gehlot?

Born on May 18, 1948, in a Dalit family in Rupeta, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Gehlot’s early life experiences and dedication to public service have shaped his illustrious political career.

His foray into politics commenced in 1962 when he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and became associated with the Jan Sangh. Over the years, he held various significant positions within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as his political acumen grew. Gehlot’s commitment to addressing workers’ issues led him to face imprisonment multiple times during the late 1960s and early 1970s, including during the Emergency period.

In 1980, Gehlot ventured into electoral politics and was elected as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) thrice. His political career continued to ascend when he won a seat in the Lok Sabha in 1996, serving four consecutive terms until 2009. Despite losing the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, he was later appointed to represent Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha.

An advocate for social justice and empowerment, Gehlot was chosen as the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in 2014 when the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the government. His contributions in this role were instrumental in addressing the concerns of marginalized communities.

Notably, Gehlot’s connection with Karnataka runs deep, as he served as the state in-charge for the BJP between 2006 and 2014 while holding the position of party general secretary. This experience enabled him to develop an understanding of the region’s dynamics and challenges.

In July 2021, Gehlot assumed the office of Governor of Karnataka, succeeding Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala. The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Karnataka Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, marked a new chapter in his political journey.