Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor, CM pay tributes to Rajouri Martyr Captain MV Pranjal, 50 lakh compensation announced

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid tributes to Capt MV Pranjal after his mortal remains arrived at Bengaluru’s HAL Airport on Friday.

The 29-year-old Captain Pranjal from 63 Rashtriya Rifles was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Captain Pranjal.

Karnataka Minister KJ George, BJP leader and Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya, and BJP state president BY Vijayendra also paid their last respects to the fallen soldier at the airport.

Taking to the social media Platform ‘X’ Surya expressed his grief and wrote, “With a heavy heart, received mortal remains of Capt. Pranjal MV, who made the supreme sacrifice while defending the nation at Rajouri, J&K, during an encounter with terrorists.”

“While the nation mourns the loss of her young officer and pays obeisances to his ultimate sacrifice, I pray to almighty to give strength to his family to withstand this unbearable loss,” read the post further.

Earlier, the mortal remains of four fallen soldiers, Captain M V Pranjal, Captain Shubham Gupta, and Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht and Paratrooper Sachin Laur were brought to Jammu, where LG Manoj Sinha, along with senior officials, accorded a tearful farewell at a wreath-laying ceremony.

Five soldiers, including two Army captains, lost their lives in the firefight carried over from Wednesday. The encounter broke out between terrorists and a joint team of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Rajouri district.

Two terrorists, including a top LeT commander and sniper, identified as Quari, were also neutralised on Thursday.