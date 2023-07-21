Who is Tathya Patel, YouTuber behind the Jaguar accident in Gujarat?

In a tragic incident on Thursday night, Gujarat Police took into custody Tathya Patel, the individual behind the wheel of the Jaguar responsible for the devastating accident on ISKCON Bridge in Ahmedabad. The collision resulted in the loss of nine innocent lives, and several others suffered injuries. Compounding the gravity of the situation, Tathya’s father, Prajnesh Patel, also faced arrest in connection with the incident.

Delving into the life of Tathya, we discover that he is a well-known YouTuber who runs a channel called ‘Sickk,’ where he shares his passion for rap music. Among his uploads are three rap songs titled ‘Unlove,’ ‘Safed Jhoot,’ and the most recent release, ‘Chai.’ Surprisingly, despite the seriousness of the accident, his YouTube channel has garnered around 2,300 subscribers, with one of his songs amassing over 1 million views.

Tathya Patel, at a young age, has found himself at the center of this tragedy. He is a second-year college student who happened to be driving his Jaguar car on that fateful night. Unfortunately, he collided with a group of people who were standing on the roadside, causing immense grief to their families and friends.

Before the accident occurred, Tathya excitedly shared news about the release of his latest song, ‘Chai,’ on his Instagram account, where he also goes by the name ‘Sickk.’ It seems that he and his friends might have been celebrating the song’s launch at a cafe house in Makarba before the unimaginable accident took place.

On his Instagram profile, one can find pictures of Tathya posing with the very luxury car that was involved in the tragic incident. Little did he know that the joyous moments captured in those photos would soon be overshadowed by the devastating consequences of his actions.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the accident, while the community grapples with the aftermath of this heartbreaking event. The loss of nine lives and the injuries suffered by eleven others serve as a somber reminder of the consequences of careless actions and the importance of responsible behavior on the roads.