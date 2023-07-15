Who is Suvinder Vicky? Get to Know the Talented Actor from Kohrra and Kesari

Amidst the excitement surrounding Netflix’s captivating series Kohrra, one actor who has been grabbing attention is the talented Suvinder Vicky, known for his portrayal of the intriguing character Balbir Singh. Let’s take a closer look at this remarkable actor’s journey.

Suvinder Vicky made a notable mark in the Bollywood film industry with his role as Naik Lal Singh in the critically acclaimed movie Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar. However, his acting career began earlier with his debut film, Full Tension, which released on DD National in 1995. He later ventured into Punjabi cinema with Des Hoyaa Pardes in 2004, where he portrayed the character of Sukhbeer Singh.

His talent continued to shine as he made impactful appearances in notable projects. In the film Udta Punjab, he portrayed the character Kakku, leaving a lasting impression on audiences. He also garnered acclaim for his role as Balbir Singh Sekhon in the critically acclaimed series Paatal Lok.

In recognition of his exceptional performances, Suvinder Vicky received the Silver Screen Award for Best Performance in an Asian Feature Film for Milestone at the Singapore International Film Festival in 2020. Continuing his streak of accolades, he was honored with the Best Actor in a Feature Film award for Milestone at the Critics’ Choice Film Awards, India, in 2022.

Suvinder Vicky, at the age of 50, hails from Sirsa, Haryana. He pursued his Master of Arts in Theater and Television from Punjabi University, Patiala, Punjab. As a follower of Sikhism, his social media profiles reveal his love for Punjabi music and his passion for cricket.

In April 2022, Suvinder Vicky tied the knot with art teacher and painter Gurshaan Kaur Maan. The couple is blessed with two daughters. Suvinder’s parents are Harbans Lal Kamboj and Amarjit Kaur, and while his brother’s name remains unknown, their bond is undoubtedly strong.

Throughout his career, Suvinder Vicky has expressed his admiration for renowned actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Kay Kay Menon, Smita Patil, and Shabana Azmi, appreciating their exceptional acting skills and contributions to the craft.