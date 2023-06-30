Who is Sunita Vishwanath, Rahul Gandhi recently met in US?

On Wednesday Union Minister Smriti Irani addressing a press conference, and made an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and questioned him about an alleged meeting in the USA with Sunita Vishwanath.

During the press conference, Irani claimed that Sunita Vishwanath is a member of an organisation owned by billionaire investor George Soros, who is supposedly involved in anti-India activities.

Irani strived to know why Rahul Gandhi had a meeting with those who are financed by George Soros. Irani also produced a photograph before the media in which Rahul Gandhi can be seen sitting with Vishwanath.

Irani further claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s trip to New York had been coordinated by Tanzeem Ansari, project director of Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), which has links to the Jamaat-e-Islam – both hardline Islamist organisations.

Who is Sunita Vishwanath?

Sunita Viswanath, a United States-based human rights activist. Sunita Viswanath is also a close associate of George Soros, the billionaire investor and philanthropist, who is also known as a persistent critic of the Narendra Modi government.

Sunita Vishwanath is the co-founder of Hindus for Human Rights, which is intensely disapproved by the rest of the Hindu community in America. Not only this, Sunita Vishwanath is also the founder of an NGO named Abad: Afghan Women Forward. Sunita Vishwanath came under controversy in 2020 when she was made Religious Life Advisor at Columbia University.

Sunita Vishwanath married twice, her first husband was Suketu Mehta who currently teaches at New York University. Vishwanath is now married to Stephen Shaw, who is a functional member of the Jewish Voice for Peace organization. This organization works for the rights of Palestine and has also raised its voice in support of boycotts, disinvestment and economic sanctions against Israel.

According to some media reports, Sunita Vishwanath has good relations with George Soares, and her organization allegedly acquires funding from there. George Soras is an American businessman facing charges for allegedly conspiring against the democratic government of India.