Who is Sunil Tatkare? The New Maharashtra NCP Chief

NCP Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra, Sunil Tatkare is the new state unit chief of NCP, replacing Jayant Patil. He was appointed as Maharashtra NCP chief by the Ajit Pawar-Praful Patel faction. Patel took the step after being removed as NCP working president.

Praful Patel said that Jayant Patil should immediately hand over the charge to Sunil Tatkare. “All decisions in Maharashtra will be fully taken by Sunil Tatkare,” said Praful Patel.

The trio of Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare are a part of the coup against the Sharad Pawar faction.

Tatkare sided with Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in his rebellion. Ajit Pawar has been unanimously elected as the leader of the legislature party. The action comes a day after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP Government as Deputy Chief Minister along with eight other NCP MLAs who have been inducted as ministers.

Nationalist Congress Party working president Supriya Sule has sought the disqualification of Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel for indulging in “anti-party activities”.

Ajit Pawar, leading the breakaway faction of NCP, has said that Sharad Pawar will remain the party president.

NCP MP Tatkare has confirmed that he has taken over the responsibility of the party as NCP chief .

Earlier NCP national president had sacked Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.

Tatkare has studied from Ferguson College, Pune. He was a government contractor before joining the Congress party in 1984. He became an MLA in 1995 for the first time on a Congress ticket. He has been a minister twice in the Maharashtra government, once as Energy minister and the other time as finance minister. His daughter Aditi Sunil Tatkare is also an MLA in the Maharasthra Assembly.

NCP was formed by Sharad Pawar in 1999 by Sharad Pawar, Tariq Anwar and PA Sangma after they were expelled by the Congress.