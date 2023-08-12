Who is Sudipto Mohanty? Indian-American doctor arrested for masturbating in front of a teen girl

An Indian-American physician by the name of Sudipto Mohanty faced charges of engaging in a lewd act. This happened in the presence of a teenage girl while onboard a flight when he masturbated. The incident took place during a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Boston in May 2022. Let’s delve into the details.

Sudipto Mohanty, who is 33 years old and practices internal medicine and primary care, operates a medical practice in Boston. His medical career spans a significant period of time.

The Boston medical facility where Dr. Sudipto Mohanty works shared that he faced leave once they came across the news. It was subsequent to the announcement of federal charges against him for lewd, indecent, and obscene behavior.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy, Dr. Sudipto Mohanty was sitting adjacent to a 14-year-old girl. He uncovered himself and engaged in a lewd act before her. Following the flight’s arrival in Boston, the girl purportedly notified her family about the incident, prompting them to involve law enforcement.

Prosecutors revealed that during the flight, approximately halfway through, the girl observed Mohanty employing a blanket to obscure himself, with the blanket covering him up to his neck. Witnesses noted his legs moving restlessly. Subsequently, the blanket disappeared, exposing his actions of masturbation, as conveyed by authorities.

In response, the girl chose to relocate to a different seat in another row. After the plane safely landed, she shared the alleged events with her parents, who proceeded to report the matter to the police.

Sudipto Mohanty was in the custody but subsequently released. In the event that he is guilty of the charges involving lewd, indecent, and obscene conduct, he could potentially face a maximum sentence of 90 days in prison along with a fine of up to $5,000, in accordance with the guidelines established at the federal level.