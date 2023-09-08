Who is Shivon Zilis? She is the co-worker mother of Elon Musk’s secret twins

Shivon Zilis is a venture capitalist from Canada who specializes in artificial intelligence and technology. she is in the news as for the first time, Tesla owner and entrepreneur Elon Musk was shown with his twins and their mother Shivon Zilis, who works for the billionaire at his Neuralink brain chip company.

One of the twins, who was 16 months old at the time, is shown on Musk’s lap as he sits cross-legged on a couch.

According to Insider, Zilis, 37, who is seated next to Musk, is holding the other infant.

According to court records, Zilis gave birth to Musk’s eighth and ninth children in November 2021. Their identities have never been revealed.

The twins were conceived through invitro fertilization and arrived just a few weeks before Musk welcomed his second child with Canadian music sensation Grimes (real name Claire Boucher).

Zilis disclosed to coworkers that neither she nor her 52-year-old billionaire boss had ever had a sexual connection.

Veteran journalist Walter Isaacson, the author of an impending biography of Musk, revealed the image, which was taken at Zilis’ residence in Austin, Texas.

Zilis mother is Sharda, a Punjabi Indian, and father is Richard, a white Canadian. Born on February 8, 1986 in Markham, Ontario, Canada, She attended Yale University and earned degrees in philosophy and economics in 2008.

She was one of LinkedIn’s 35 Under 35 honorees.

For venture capital, Zilis was included in the Forbes Under 30 list in 2015. Zilis works for Neuralink as the head of operations and special projects and is directly responsible to Musk. Through her volunteer work at Open AI, where she served as a board member until 2023, she got to know Musk. She worked as a project director for Tesla’s autopilot program from 2017 to 2019.

Isaacson, who has reportedly followed Musk for three years for the book, posted the photo on his X account on Wednesday.

In another picture published by Isaacson, Musk can be seen looming over one of the twins as she stands next to a robot.

Musk requested to see Isaacson at Zilis’ house in March for a conversation that “can only be done in person,” according to Isaacson, whose book will be released on Sept 12.