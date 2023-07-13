Japanese model, television personality, and LGBTQ influencer Ruychell, whose real name was Ryuji Higa, has tragically passed away at the age of 27, as reported by BBC. Ruychell was discovered deceased by their manager at the agency’s office in Tokyo.

The exact cause of Ruychell’s death has not been officially confirmed, but police are currently investigating the possibility of suicide, according to The Mainichi, a Japanese newspaper. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is conducting inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Born in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture in 1995, Ruychell worked at a second-hand clothing store in Tokyo’s Harajuku district after completing high school. They gained prominence as an Instagram influencer, renowned for their genderless fashion style.

Ruychell was a dedicated advocate for LGBTQ issues in Japan, actively speaking out on the topic and participating in events like Tokyo Rainbow Pride, as noted by Japan Times. As their popularity grew, Ruychell made appearances on various television shows and became a familiar face at numerous queer gatherings in the country.

In 2016, Ruychell tied the knot with fellow model Peco, and the couple welcomed a son. However, in 2022, they publicly announced their divorce while emphasizing their continued commitment to raising their child together. Additionally, Ruychell revealed a shift in their gender identity, no longer identifying as male, which sparked significant criticism online.

Ruychell frequently expressed their feelings of suffocation associated with the role of a “husband” and expressed a desire to explore alternative forms of family, as shared on social media platforms. However, their decision to come out and their perceived absence as a father drew substantial backlash from some quarters.

The untimely demise of Ruychell has left their fans and the LGBTQ community mourning the loss of a beloved figure who tirelessly championed for inclusivity and diversity in Japan.