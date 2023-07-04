Who is Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of Sharad Pawar who came in his support?

Maharashtra has been on a political boil ever since the Shiv Sena split took place in 2019. Now, another major stakeholder in Maharashtra politics, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has suffered a major jolt. And in such times coming in support of Sharad Pawar is his eldest son’s son Rohit Pawar.

Nine NCP MLAs, along with Ajit Pawar, have taken oath as ministers in the Shinde-Phadnavis government.

The trio of Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare are the ones who rebelled against the Sharad Pawar faction.

In a press conference, Sharad Pawar cleared his stand that he does not support the rebels and he will now be among the people at the grassroots level.

His daughter Supriya Sule is holding the fort for him. Now, another member of his family, his nephew Rohit Pawar has come forward in his support.

Lending support for Pawar (Senior), Rohit Pawar said the path is full of struggle, and they will not relent come what may.

Sharing a video song on the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Rohit wrote in Marathi ‘The man has started alone’.

He further wrote, “The path is of struggle… but who will stop? All of Maharashtra is with Sahyadri. The wind is blowing from the valleys and villages… So who is afraid of struggle? Fighting and winning is in Maharashtra’s blood…’

Who is Rohit Pawar?

Rohit Pawar,37. is the youth face of the party and that is what NCP chief Sharad Pawar is trying to bank on, the young leaders. He said in one of his interviews, “I don’t have to worry about my old colleagues who have joined the other party. My priority is to create new leadership for Maharashtra”

Rohit is the son of Sharad Pawar’s elder brother Appasaheb’s son. He is a legislator from the Karjat Jamkhed assembly constituency in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. He started his political journey from the basic political level of a zila parishad election in 2017 from a constituency near Baramati.